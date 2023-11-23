Three from same family murdered by relative in Andhra Pradesh

Piduguralla (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI) Three persons of the same family were stabbed to death here by a relative over a marital dispute, a police official said on Thursday.

The triple murders came to light on Thursday morning.

Police said that D Srinivas Rao (28) stabbed his brother-in-law A Naresh (32), his father A Sambasiva Rao (63) and his mother A Adi Lakshmi (60) at Konanki village of Piduguralla mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

Naresh's wife D Madhuri (26) called her brother Srinivas Rao and father D Subba Rao (62) on Wednesday night as a dispute arose with her husband, as she could not go for agriculture work to their field due to stomach pain, the police official told PTI.

When Naresh questioned Madhuri about why she did not come to work, she told him that she was suffering from stomach pain and asked him to take her to a hospital, which he did not do.

Though a local doctor was engaged to come and administer an injection to Madhuri on Wednesday evening, the fight with her husband did not subside, prompting her to call her brother and father, the official said.

Madhuri's brother and father reached her home by 9.30 pm on Wednesday, and they brought knives along with them.

As the quarrel between the husband and wife intensified, leading to Naresh allegedly holding Madhuri by the neck, an enraged Srinivas Rao stabbed his brother-in-law and Naresh's parents to death, police said.

According to the police, Madhuri was Naresh's second wife and the couple have a six-year-old son. The couple have been engaged in disputes over the past one year, police added.

Naresh, a graduate, owned 15 acres of land and also used to lend money for interest.

Police have launched a manhunt for Srinivas Rao and Subba Rao, and also registered a case under IPC Section 302. PTI STH ANE