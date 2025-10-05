Three Gauhati University profs in list of world's top 2 per cent scientists by Stanford

Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Three professors of the Gauhati University have got a place in the list of the world's top 2 per cent scientists compiled by Stanford University, a statement said.

Professor of excellence Bhupendra Nath Goswami, a noted meteorologist, professor Prodeep Phukan of the Department of Chemistry, and professor Bipan Hazarika of the Department of Mathematics were recognised in the career-long impact category, reflecting their sustained research contributions, it said.

The comprehensive rankings are curated annually by Stanford University, using rigorous criteria, including citation metrics, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, authorship position citations, and a composite indicator known as the c-score, it said.

The 2025 list highlights India's expanding research footprint, featuring 6,239 researchers in the single-year category and 3,372 in the career-long category, it added.

Gauhati University's vice chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta said, "This recognition is a matter of great pride for the varisty and for Assam. It speaks volumes about the dedication, innovation, and global impact of our faculty."