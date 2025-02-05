Three generations, one commitment: Families vote together in Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Three generations of families turned up at polling booths on Wednesday to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election, reflecting a strong commitment to democratic participation.

As voting took place across 13,766 stations in the city's 70 Assembly constituencies, the electoral battle remained a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote in the New Delhi constituency, along with his father Gobind Ram Kejriwal, mother Gita Devi and son Pulkit Kejriwal, representing three generations of voters.

Similar scenes were witnessed at several polling stations, where families arrived together to exercise their franchise. In Vikaspuri, 20-year-old Ritwik Mittal voted alongside his 40-year-old father and 78-year-old grandfather. "Three generations, one commitment. Our family votes together to secure our future. Democracy thrives when we participate," he said.

In the Rohini constituency, 23-year-old Hreday Arora, who voted with his parents and grandparents, said, "This is not the first time I have voted with them, but it always feels special. I encourage others to bring their families and participate in the electoral process." The polling arrangements were appreciated by the voters, with the Election Commission introducing an AI-based queue-management system app, "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS", to streamline the voting process. Themed polling booths, drinking water facilities, toilets, wheelchairs and ramps for differently-abled voters were also in place.

In West Delhi, 25-year-old Abhijit Sharma, who voted with his father Kapil Sharma (44) and grandfather Surender Kumar (80), said, "All three generations voted. We feel great and appreciate the arrangements at the polling booth." A similar experience was shared in Laxmi Nagar by Neetu Kapasi (49), who voted with her daughter and mother. "It was a great experience to vote together. The arrangements were smooth and we faced no issues," she said.

Sunil Kumar Jha, a resident of Gole Market who cast his vote at a polling booth in the Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, Mandir Marg in the morning, said, "It was our marriage anniversary. My wife Khushbu Jha I went to cast our votes. We are proud to have carried out our democratic duty." He said he voted on the issue of development and a better and clean Delhi.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP secured a decisive victory. The results of the 2025 polls, scheduled to be announced on Saturday, will determine whether the Kejriwal-led party scores a hat-trick of victories in the capital, the BJP stages a comeback after a gap of more than 25 years or the Congress regains lost ground. PTI MHS RC