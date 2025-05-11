Three German mountaineers scale Mt Tenchenkhang in West Sikkim

Gangtok, May 11 (PTI) Three mountaineers from Germany have successfully scaled Mt Tenchenkhang, a 6010-metre peak in the Khangchendzonga range of West Sikkim.

This marks the first successful ascent of the mountain by German nationals - Andre Handrack (61), Petra Handrack (51), and Rene Specht (58).

The team began their 13-day expedition ascent from Yuksam in West Sikkim on April 28, successfully summiting Mt Tenchenkhang on May 8 at 10 am. The expedition concluded on May 10 with the team's return to Yuksam.

The climbers were supported by a team of six experienced local staff, including expedition leader Badal Rai, liaison officer Roshan Chettri from Tourism and Civil Aviation department, mountain guide Passang D Sherpa, and support staff Shivam Rai, Nabin Gurung, Ranu Pegha, and Nima Bhutia.

Speaking to the media, Andre Handrack expressed admiration for the natural beauty and adventure potential of Sikkim.

"The weather and landscape here are ideal for mountaineering and adventure sports. We were fascinated by the majestic peaks of Sikkim," he said. PTI COR RG