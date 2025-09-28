Three get 10-year rigorous imprisonment for robbing warehouse manager of Rs 37 lakh

Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine for robbing Rs 37 lakh from a gas warehouse manager at gunpoint in 2018, police said on Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Malik sentenced Sunny alias Honey, a resident of Choti Puth Khurd in Delhi, Ajay from Qutub Garh in Delhi, and Ishwar alias Deepak from Brahmanwas village in Rohtak, they said.

According to police, the three intercepted a car carrying the warehouse manager and his driver to a bank on November 26, 2018. One of them pointed a pistol through the window, and the accused fled with Rs 37 lakh and the driver's mobile phone.

The three were later arrested, and following investigation and filing of the charge sheet, the court convicted them, police said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convicts, they added.