Three get 2-yr jail term in drugs case

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 12 (PTI) A local court has sentenced three accused persons to a two-year jail term and saddled them with Rs 10,000 fine each.

Sessions Judge Bhuvnesh Awasthi passed the sentencing order after pronouncing the trio guilty, officials said on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, Kartar Singh alias Taru and Ajay Kumar, all hailing from Bhavla Panchayat of Baldwara Tehsil in Mandi District, were punished under Section 21(B) of the NDPS Act for "contravention involving quantity, lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity". They were found in posses of chitta or adulterated heroin.

The small quantity of the contraband is up to 5 gram and its commercial quantity is 250 gram.

The trio was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment and an additional Rs 5,000 fine under Section 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the Act.

Upon failing to deposit the fine, the convicts were ordered to undergo an additional two-month jail term under relevant provisions of the law.

On July 8, 2022, during a police patrol in Patta Chowk, the trio's car, coming from Bhota, was stopped searched following the policemen recovered 6 gram of heroin from the car's dashboard.

District attorney Sandeep Agnihotri argued the case on behalf of the prosecution and examined 18 witnesses on behalf to support the case. PTI BPL AMK AMK