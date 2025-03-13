Three get 7-yr jail term for kidnap, robbery at gunpoint

Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) A sessions court has sentenced five persons to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a 2022 kidnapping case.

Additional session judge Saurabh Gupta also fined the five convicts for kidnapping two men at gunpoint after offering them lift in their cab in 2022, the police said.

The accused thrashed the duo and robbed off its cash, cell phones, wallets aside from forcing them to transfer money through UPI.

During its probe, the Manesar police arrested all the five accused, namely, Vivek alias Bada, Pawan, Chintu, Avdhesh, and Sonu.

"Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court on March 11 sentenced all the five accused to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on convict Sonu whereas Rs 20,000 on each of the four convicts", said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am on July 10, 2022, when an employee of a Manesar-based private company and his friend were offered the lift from the Manesar bus stand to Anand Vihar in Delhi.

The vicitm's statement showed the presence of five persons in the car.

The duo was also threatened at gunpoint and with a knife while being forced to transfer Rs 27,000 to the assailants' UPI account.

After about a couple of hours, the group dropped off the victims near Nirvana Country in Sector 50, Gurugram and sped away, the police added.

The car used in the crime, a country made pistol with cartridge and a knife were recovered from the accused persons. AMK