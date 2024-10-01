Three get life imprisonment for gangrape of two minor sisters

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A special court in Shahjahanpur district on Monday convicted three persons in a nearly seven-year-old case of gangrape of two minor sisters and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Special Judge of POCSO Court Arpana Tripathi sentenced the accused -- Jitendra, Shivam and Bantu -- to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them, Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Deep Kumar Gupta told PTI.

The three convicts, residents of Budaun, are said to be between 25 to 30 years of age.

Giving details of the case, Gupta said that on October 10, 2017, the two sisters living in a village under Madanpur police station went to the field to answer the call of nature in the evening. At that time, they were 13 and 16 years old.

The accused dragged the two girls to a millet field and raped them one by one. When the 16-year-old girl resisted, they hit her on the head with the gun barrel due to which she fainted. Even after this, the accused raped her. PTI COR NAV RT