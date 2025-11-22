Three get life imprisonment for kidnapping-murder of class 10 student in 2005

Mainpuri (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A fast track court here has sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment in connection with a nearly 20-year-old case of kidnapping and murder of a Class 10 student, a government lawyer said on Saturday.

Additional District Judge Kuldeep Singh held Ravi Mishra, Aakrosh Gupt, and Yogendra Kashyap guilty and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment on Friday, District Government Counsel (DGC) Pushpendra Singh Chauhan told PTI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on each of them.

He said that the case files of co-accused Shailendra Yadav and Shailendra Kashyap were separated as they were absconding.

DGC Chauhan said that Sunil Tomar, a student of Class 10 and a resident of Power House Road, went missing on the evening of December 31, 2005. Despite extensive searches, he could not be traced. On January 1, 2006, Sunil's body was found near Jalalpur village.

He said that Sunil's brother, Deepu Tomar, had filed a complaint against Ravi Mishra, Aakrosh Gupta, Yogendra Kashyap, Shailendra Yadav, and Shailendra Kashyap. PTI COR NAV RT RT