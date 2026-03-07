Three get lifer for sexual assault of college student in TN''s Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Mar 7 (PTI) The Coimbatore district Mahila Court on Saturday held three men guilty of sexually assaulting a college student near the airport here and awarded them life imprisonment.

The trio arrested in connection with the crime in November 2025, were identified as T Karuppusamy alias Sathees (30) of Sivaganga district, his brother T Kaleeswaran alias Karthik (21), and their relative M Guna alias Thavasi (20) of Madurai district.

The incident had earlier triggered an outrage with various political party leaders strongly condemning the incident and sought stern action against the culprits. Chief Minister M K Stalin had termed the incident as inhuman and said no amount of strong words would suffice to condemn it.

The trial was completed within two months of filing a 350-page chargesheet on January 8, 2026, and 126 days after the college student was sexually assaulted by the trio at an isolated spot near the city airport after attacking her male friend who later registered a complaint with the police.

The prosecution examined 72 witnesses including the two victims of violence, their family members, friends, police officers, and also examined CCTV footage and DNA experts.

Special public prosecutor B Jisha who concluded the arguments on February 24, sought a maximum punishment for the accused. The defence arguments were heard on February 27.

The crime was committed on the intervening night of November 2 and 3, 2025.

Delivering the verdict, Judge (in-charge) V Sundararaj said the prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt and ordered a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

The judge pronounced the quantum of punishment after holding the trio guilty.

The Peelamedu police nabbed the three on November 3 after shooting them in the legs. PTI JSP JSP SA