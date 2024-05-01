Three Ghaziabad Development Authority supervisors suspended

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Three supervisors of the Ghaziabad Development Authority were suspended on Tuesday for their alleged involvement with the builders promoting illegal construction in the Rajendra Nagar area due to which the sewer infrastructure collapsed, an official said on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) vice chairman Atul Vats in his sudden inspection of the Rajendra Nagar area on Monday found a number of illegal constructions.

The orders for suspension of GDA supervisors Anil Tyagi, Arvind Chauhan and Raju Diwakar are applicable from Tuesday, Vats said. Besides, show cause notices were issued to the concerned junior engineer and assistant engineer of the Rajendra Nagar area.

Vats said the maps are sanctioned for housing purposes, but the builders constructed shops in the stilt area, which was reserved for parking.

He said that no technical person was present on the sites during the inspection and they could not produce the sanctioned maps.

Vats urged the buyers not to purchase the illegal houses and flats. He also warned the builders not to construct illegal buildings or else the buildings would be demolished. PTI COR NAV AS AS