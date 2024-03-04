Three girl students suffer third degree burns on face in acid attack near Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Three girl students suffered third degree burn injuries on their face after a youth threw acid on them at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said.

"The girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams sitting in the corridors of the college," a police official said.

The youth, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached them with a bottle and threw acid targeting their faces. He has been identified as Abin hailing from neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala, police said.

He tried to escape after the attack but the local people who were witness to this incident chased and apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

"The victims were taken to the Kadaba government hospital but the doctors there advised the families to shift them to Mangaluru for better treatment as the burn was extensive," the official said.

