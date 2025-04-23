Three girls die after drowning in pond in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar), Apr 23 (PTI) Three girls died after they drowned in a pond in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Aarti Kumar (13), Sudha Kumari (9) and Nandini Kumari (8).

"The incident took place in the Kanchanpur locality, under the jurisdiction of Bajpatti police station, on Wednesday when the girls had gone to bathe in a pond in the area," a statement issued by the district police said.

It is suspected that they lost their balance and fell into the pond, it said.

The police reached the spot and fished out the girls from the pond.

They were taken to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, the statement said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been initiated, the police statement added. PTI PKD SBN SBN