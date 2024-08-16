Three girls drown in village pond in MP's Sidhi district

Sidhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Three girls in the 8-12 age group drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Bhagohar village in the afternoon when four girls were bathing, Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Shrivastava said.

"Manvati Singh (8), Khushi Singh (10) and Reeta Singh (12) died. Villagers arrived at the spot after the fourth child raised an alarm. The bodies have been recovered. A case was registered," he said.