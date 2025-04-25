Three girls of pvt college in Bhopal raped, blackmailed; two men held

Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) Three girls from a private college in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city were allegedly raped and blackmailed by men who concealed their identity, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested two accused in connection with the crime, and a special investigation team (SIT) of police has been formed to investigate the racket, Bhopal Commissioner of Police HC Mishra told PTI when contacted.

He said efforts are on to arrest the third accused, who is on the run.

A case has been registered against the trio under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and MP Freedom of Religion Act, the official said.

According to the police, one of the accused, Farhan Ali alias Faraz, a former student of the college, befriended one of the girls when she was a minor two years ago by concealing his identity.

He allegedly raped her and shot a video of her, and blackmailed her with it.

Quoting complaints lodged by the victims, police said the accused started blackmailing the victim, and his two friends also similarly trapped the other girls.

The incident came to light on April 18 when the first victim approached Bag Sewania police station.

She alleged that the accused forced her to introduce her friends to his friends, and they sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

According to sources close to the investigators, the number of victims and accused might increase as the investigation progresses. PTI LAL ARU