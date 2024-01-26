Three girls suffer injuries after smoke devices tied to legs explode on stage

Korba, Jan 26 (PTI) Three girls were injured after electronic smoke devices tied to their legs exploded during a dance performance at a Republic Day event in Korba in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.

Advertisment

The three suffered burn injuries on the legs, he added.

"The event was held in Ambedkar stadium in Balco Nagar. The three girls, who are students of a private school, were given first aid at a nearby hospital," the said.

The kin of the girls have not filed any complaint as yet, Balco Nagar police station official Nitin Upadhyay said. PTI COR TKP BNM BNM