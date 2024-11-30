Three girls warming themselves around bonfire die of suspected gas poisoning

Surat, Nov 30 (PTI) Three girls died from suspected gas poisoning after inhaling plumes from a bonfire caused by burning garbage in an open field in Surat industrial area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the victims – Durga Mahanto (12), Amita Mahanto (14), and Anita Mahanto (8) – were warming themselves around the bonfire along with another girl on Friday evening. According to police, the group had gathered around the fire, which was made from burning garbage in the area.

"While they were warming themselves, the girls started vomiting and fell unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital where three of them died," said Sachin GIDC-1 police inspector J.R.Chaudhari.

A survivor girl told police that the three others died from suspected gas poisoning, he said.

"The exact cause of the death will, however, be known after a postmortem report is prepared and forensic examination conducted. Prima facie, the inhalation of a poisonous gas seems to be the cause," the police officer said.

Surat Civil Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik said the girls might have burned something that emanated toxic plumes and fallen ill.

"Things will become clear after postmortem and forensic investigation," he added. PTI COR KA NSK