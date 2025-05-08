Three Greyhound commandos killed in exchange of fire with Maoists in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Three commandos of the Greyhound, an elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana police, were killed and another was injured after Maoists triggered landmines and opened fire at police personnel in Mulugu district on Thursday.

The incident occurred under Wazeedu police station limits in the district at around 6 am when the police teams comprising Mulugu police and Greyhounds units were engaged in combing operations in the area, police said.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, the armed cadres of banned CPI (Maoist) had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the forest areas under Venkatapuram, Wazeedu and Perur police station limits of Mulugu district.

The Maoists had issued a statement recently that they had planted bombs in the area and warned ‘Adivasis’ and others against moving around in the area.

To unearth the IEDs planted by Maoists, the police personnel had started combing the area from May 7 night and trying to diffuse explosives from Thursday morning, Jitender said.

While the Nugur forest area located around four kms northeast of Penugolu village, falling under Wazeedu Police station limits was being searched, a group of 35-40 banned CPI (Maoist) extremists, including women armed with deadly weapons waiting in ambush, triggered landmines from a distance followed by heavy gunfire targeting the patrol and search party, the DGP said in a release.

The firing by armed Maoists continued indiscriminately with an intention to kill the police personnel, the DGP said adding the Maoists stopped firing and ran away when the police personnel shot at them in self-defense.

In the incident, three commandos of Greyhounds sustained firearm injuries and died, he said.

Another commando of Greyhounds, sustained firearm injuries in the indiscriminate firing and he is now stable and being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Bodies of the martyred commandos were brought to Warangal and handed over to families, the release said.

Telangana Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka, DGP Jitender, ADG Greyhounds M Stephen Raveendra and other officers paid homage to the martyrs, it said.

A case under relevant sections of BNS, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAP) Act was registered and further investigation is on, police said adding efforts are on to nab the ultras. PTI VVK VVK ROH