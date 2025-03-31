Three Gurugram police constables suspended for negligence in duty

Gurugram, Mar 31 (PTI) Three constables posted in the escort guard of Gurugram police were suspended for negligence in duty, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, officials said on Monday.

According to police, a prisoner lodged in Bhondsi jail was brought to Civil Hospital, Sector 10, on March 20 after his health deteriorated.

He was admitted to the prisoner ward for treatment, with constables deployed to monitor him, they said.

However, it was alleged that the prisoner moved freely within the hospital premises after evening, with the connivance of the policemen, officials said.

They said that CCTV footage confirmed the allegations, showing that the constables were absent from duty at times.

Following an investigation by senior officers, constables Mohit, Pawan, and Dharmendra were suspended, and a departmental inquiry was initiated, the police officer said.

"The three policemen posted in the escort guard were suspended for negligence in duty. Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence found in the departmental inquiry", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.