Three heavy vehicles torched in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (PTI) Three vehicles used for laying railway tracks were torched by unknown men in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

About a dozen men allegedly raided a railway construction company under Katkamsandi police station area of the district and torched two trucks and a roller, police said.

Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe denied Maoist role in the act. "It was done by criminals for extortion. We have launched a drive to arrest them." He said a police team has also been deployed at the construction site to provide security to the staff of the company and its machineries.