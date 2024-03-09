Three held after mephedrone seizure from Navi Mumbai house

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a woman, after recovering mephedrone valued at over Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said.

Acting on inputs, a team from Koparkhairane police station raided a house in their jurisdiction around 2 am.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of 54 grams of mephedrone.

The occupants of the house, identified as Sandip Muniram Sharma (23), his wife Nirmala Sandip Sharma (23), and his brother Varun Muniram Sharma (21), were arrested, he said.

The seized drug is valued at Rs 5.4 lakh, he said, adding a case has been registered against the three under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NR