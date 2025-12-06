Three held after scuffle on street triggers firing in Delhi's Jafrabad

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Two men were arrested while a 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly opening fire at a minor during a scuffle in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad on Friday evening, police said.

A call about gunshots was received around 6.40 pm, they said.

Police said the incident began after a minor riding a scooter allegedly brushed against a 21-year-old resident, Arman, triggering an argument. Arman and his cousin allegedly assaulted the minor, a senior police officer said.

The minor later returned with his father and other relatives, and the group allegedly attacked Arman and his cousin. During the confrontation, shots were fired, prompting a PCR alert.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered, they added.

Police further said that Yusuf (45), his son Yasir (18) and the 16-year-old were detained. A pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, an officer said, adding that efforts are on to establish who fired and reconstruct the sequence of events.

