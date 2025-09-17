Three held as villagers attack cops in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Sep 17 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after locals allegedly stopped vehicles linked to a power project and attacked a team of policemen trying to pacify them in a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Kurje village in Vikramagad taluka on Tuesday evening, he said.

It all started after the villagers did not allow vehicles connected with a power project, which they oppose, in the area.

After being alerted, a team of cops from the Vikramagad police station reached the village and tried to pacify the villagers. However, the residents refused to allow the vehicles to proceed, the official said.

During this time, 15-20 villagers allegedly attacked the police team, injuring some of the cops, the official said.

A case has been registered and three persons have been arrested, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to track down other accused in the case. PTI COR NR