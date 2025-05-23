Three held by Odisha crime branch for fraud

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) The crime branch of Odisha police has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in two separate fraud cases.

A conman, who lured two job aspirants to provide high-paying jobs and took over Rs 1 crore from them in the name of consultancy charges, has been arrested on Thursday, the Director General of Police (DGP), Crime Branch, Odisha, Vinaytosh Mishra, said.

The accused was arrested based on two complaints lodged by two engineers of Rayagada district, who became victims of the job fraud in 2018, Mishra said.

After committing the fraud, the accused had fled to Cambodia and procured another passport to conceal his identity, he said.

"We suspect the second passport is a fake," the DGP said.

"A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against the accused in January 2019. He, however, managed to evade arrest," Mishra said.

The DGP said the crime branch team, using artificial intelligence (AI) and data mining tools, managed to trace his movement, and he was finally arrested from Gunpur in Rayagada district on Thursday.

During the investigation, he was found to be involved in another case and an investigation related to it is underway, he said.

"We will take him on remand to find out more details about him. He might have cheated other job aspirants also. We will send his details to all police stations," the DGP added.

In another case, the crime branch officials arrested two accused for allegedly duping an investor from Bhubaneswar of Rs 1.55 crore.

The arrested persons are from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused and their associates posed as trade analysts and cheated Rs 1.55 crore from the complainant by promising high returns on his investment, said a police officer.

They were arrested from Ratlam and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and brought to Odisha on transit remand, the police officer said. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN