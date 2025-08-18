Three held for 'abetment' of woman's suicide in Kerala

Kochi, Aug 18 (PTI) Three people, including the parents and an associate of the prime accused, were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide of a 23-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman wrote in her suicide note that she faced "persistent harassment over religious conversion", which drove her to take the extreme step.

Parents of the prime accused, Rameez, Rahiman, 47, and Sherina, 46, residents of Alangad near Aluva, were taken into custody from a lodge in Salem, Tamil Nadu, following a tip-off.

Police said Rameez's friend and co-accused, Sahad, 25, of Veliyathunad near Aluva, was picked up from Ernakulam.

The victim had named Rameez and his parents in her note.

Police said the couple had gone into hiding at different locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu soon after the woman's death on August 9.

Rameez's parents and Sahad were brought to Ernakulam, where their arrests were formally recorded. Police confirmed that they had been charged with abetment of suicide.

All three were later produced in court as part of the remand procedure.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. Rameez was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police said the victim met Rameez while studying at a college in Aluva.

After her father's death, Rameez and his parents visited her family to discuss marriage, but allegedly insisted that she "convert" to Islam.

Their relationship was strained after Rameez was reportedly detained for "immoral activities". Following this, the woman "refused to convert," police said.

However, police added Rameez allegedly took her to his house under the pretext of registering their marriage, where his family and relatives tried to "forcibly convert" her.

The woman managed to escape but later died by suicide at her home.

The incident triggered protests, with the BJP alleging it was a case of "love jihad". PTI TBA TGB ROH