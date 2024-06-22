Three held for alleged gangrape of woman in Kerala

Malappuram, Jun 22 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman at her relative's residence in this district five days ago.

Malappuram residents Sunil (34), Sasikumar (37) and Prakashan (38) were arrested by the police.

"Sunil and Sasikumar are already under custody. We arrested Prakashan from Palakkad while he was trying to flee," a senior police official told PTI.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They said one of the accused is a relative of the woman and the other two were residing nearby.

The victim lodged a complaint on Friday, alleging that three persons known to her raped her on June 16 when she was at her relative's place.

The woman was hospitalised after the incident.

"It seems that during the incident, she was alone at the house," police said.

Investigation is on. PTI RRT RRT ROH