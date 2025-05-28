Three held for assaulting cops after blocking traffic in Delhi's Green Park area

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and tearing uniforms of police personnel who confronted them for causing traffic jam in southwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused, identified as Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma and Tushar, along with two other associates, including a woman, assaulted four police personnel while on duty, he said.

According to the FIR registered at Safdurjang Enclave police station, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on May 23. An SUV had been obstructing another car in the middle of the main Green Park Market road, causing a complete traffic jam in the area.

A head constable and constable patrolling the area noticed the blockade. A group of four men and a woman who were standing near the SUV were refusing to let the car pass.

Despite repeated requests from the patrolling officers to resolve the situation, the group remained adamant and continued to block the road. Two more police personnel arrived and tried to reason with the group, the FIR read.

However, the accused allegedly turned violent, assaulted the police personnel and even tore their uniforms. When a crowd began to gather, three of the persons reportedly fled the scene in the SUV, while Manish Nagar was apprehended with the help of local residents and security guards.

Even after being taken to a nearby police booth, the accused allegedly continued to scuffle with the police and was eventually taken to the Safdurjang Enclave police station.

Two more persons of the group were arrested later, a senior police officer said.

Medical reports of the injured police officers confirmed injuries, including abrasions and uniform damage consistent with physical assault, read the FIR registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI SSJ RUK RUK