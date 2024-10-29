Three held for attack on local journalist in South Goa

Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) Goa police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the attack on a local journalist in South Goa last month, an official said.

The accused, Renito Francis Fernandes, a resident of Vasco, Mandar Shridhar Prabhu and David Joaquim Diniz, both from Ponda, were arrested for assaulting journalist Amit Naik, a senior official told PTI.

He said the motive of the assault is yet to be ascertained, and more arrests are likely in this case.

Naik was returning home when the accused attacked his vehicle at Sanguem in South Goa on September 14 and assaulted him.

Naik is a correspondent for a local channel and has his own YouTube channel. PTI RPS ARU