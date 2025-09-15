Three held for attempting to sell, purchase land using forged documents in Thane district

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) Three persons from Gujarat have been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell and purchase land using fabricated documents in the name of a deceased man in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

A team from the Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai (MBVV) police laid a trap and apprehended the trio, one of them a property agent, at Penkarpada in Mira Road East on September 12, an official said.

A case had been registered based on a complaint from one Manish Dharnidhar Shah, who holds inheritance rights to the land, he said.

"The complainant's father, late Dharnidhar Khimchand Shah (D K Shah), had purchased the land in 1978. After he died in 1994, the property was transferred to his son and his family. However, the accused allegedly misused the abbreviated name 'D.K. Shah' and forged authority letters, special power of attorney and documents to execute a fraudulent sale," the official said.

Dharmeshbhai Keshavji Shah, a property agent from Bhavnagar, allegedly executed an agreement to sell the land to Surat-based buyers, Vinubhai Popatbhai Ravani and Amritbhai Premjibhai Ramani, using fake papers, he said.

The trio had been absconding for months and were tracked down using technical surveillance, the official said. PTI COR ARU