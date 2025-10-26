Three held for attempting to sell two-month-old child in Kerala's Kummanam

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 26 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they took three persons into custody—one of them a migrant worker—for allegedly attempting to sell a two-month-old child here.

The father of the toddler is from Assam, while the other two men, a buyer and a middleman, are from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police received information from residents that the Assam native was allegedly trying to sell his child to a man from Uttar Pradesh.

"It was the child's mother who first informed the residents of her husband's attempt," an officer said.

A resident, speaking to reporters, said the mother revealed that the attempt was made to sell her son for Rs 50,000 to settle debts.

"The family from Assam stayed near our house. The mother first told my wife about the attempt. She said a man from Uttar Pradesh, working in Errattupetta, had come on Saturday night to take the child, but she resisted," the resident said.

The neighbour added that the father did not go to work and had borrowed money from several people. "The buyer has three daughters and wanted a son. He and the middleman had been staying in the locality for the past few days to get the child. It is learnt that the father was given Rs 1,000 as an advance," he said.

Following the tip-off, police immediately arrived at the location, conducted an investigation, and took the three persons into custody for detailed interrogation, the officer added.

Police said that after interrogation, a formal case would be registered and a decision on arrests taken. "We are recording the statements of the father and the other two men. The mother's statement must also be recorded. The couple also has a five-year-old child," the officer said. PTI TBA SSK