Three held for beating man to death over interfaith relationship in Lucknow

Lucknow(UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Police have arrested three men for allegedly beating a 27-year-old to death over his suspected interfaith relationship with their sister in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, an official said on Wednesday.

Himalaya Prajapati (26), Sonu Prajapati (27) and Saurabh Prajapati (30) allegedly called Ali Abbas to their house on Monday night under the pretext of discussing his marriage with their 21-year-old sister, and then assaulted him with sticks, causing severe head injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava told PTI.

Upon receiving the information regarding the alleged assault, local police reached the spot and found Abbas lying unconscious. He was rushed to the trauma centre, but succumbed to his injuries on the way during the wee hours on Tuesday, Srivastava said.

"Based on a complaint filed by Abbas's father, Arif Zamir, a case was registered against the three accused under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS," said the official.

The DCP added that all three accused, Himalaya, Saurabh and Sonu, have been arrested and further investigations are underway.