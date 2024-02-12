Three held for bludgeoning man to death in broad daylight in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a 22-year-old man to death in broad daylight in the western suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Khairani Road in Sakinaka on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The police have arrested the accused, Anaâs Sheikh (21), Gulfaraz Khan (25) and Afzal Sayyed, for the murder of Shoeb Ansari, he said.

Ansari was walking on the road when the trio, who were on a motorcycle, brushed past him. This led to an altercation, and the accused allegedly started hitting him and bludgeoned him to death with a paver block, the official said.

A passerby rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

Based on technical evidence, the trio were nabbed within 24 hours, he added. PTI ZA ARU