Three held for bouncer's killing in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 30 (PTI) Police arrested three men allegedly involved in the killing of a bouncer who was shot dead here four months ago, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused allegedly confessed to carrying out the act over a prior dispute with the victim, they said.

Twenty-five-year-old Anuj was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents on June 28. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which showed the attackers chasing Anuj, who was running for cover, for some distance and firing multiple times at him.

A team under the supervision of Special Task Force (STF) DSP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, arrested Vikram alias Vicky alias Chaaku (30), Narender Bhati (20) and Dalbir alias Dinesh (27) near Sohna last Tuesday night.

Advertisment

All three had a reward of Rs 1.20 lakh on their head.

The STF has recovered three illegal weapons, cartridges, Blinkit T-shirts allegedly worn by the accused on the day of the murder and a Zomato bag from a property belonging to Vikram, police said.

The three accused were sent to a three-day police remand after being produced in a city court, they added. Gurugram Police crime unit handed over the case to the STF on October 7.

Advertisment

During interrogation, it was found that Vikram has been in jail before for a murder case, while Dalbir and Bhati have been jailed for thefts, police said.

The DSP said that around two months before the murder, Vikram and Anuj had a fight. Later, to take revenge on Anuj, Vikram and his associates carried out the murder.

Vikram has spent 21 months in jail for his previous eight cases including charges under the Arms Act, the officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY