Three held for breaking into shop, stealing valuables worth more than Rs 63 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three persons in connection with the break-in and theft at a shop from where valuables worth Rs 63 lakh were stolen in the western suburb of Khar here, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested Gulab Ganesh Marwadi alias Akshay (25), Surya Mani Nadar (21) and Sanjay Kedare (19) from the Andheri and Juhu areas, he said.

The trio allegedly broke into a garment shop on Khar Pali road last week and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 63 lakh kept in a locker on the premises, the official said.

The shop owner approached the police with a complaint and an offence was registered, he said.

The police have recovered stolen jewellery worth more than Rs 40 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that the trio have been booked under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. PTI ZA ARU