Three held for car stunt in Mumbai's Andheri area

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Three persons were held for allegedly performing stunts on the roof of a car in Andheri East area of Mumbai, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

The video showed two people performing stunts while sitting on the roof of a car, resulting in traffic snarls on a bridge for some time, the MIDC police station official said.

"We registered a case against four persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. Three persons have been apprehended, while efforts are on to nab the fourth," he said.

In a post on X, Mumbai police said, "Travelling on the roof, won't shelter you from an arrest." PTI DC BNM