Three held for chain-snatching in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) Three history-sheeters have been arrested in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The crime branch has recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 9.93 lakh from the accused, who were involved in four cases, an official said.

He said that there was a rise in incidents of motorcycle-borne thieves snatching gold ornaments from women in broad daylight in different parts of the city.

Following a probe, the accused, Mohammad Shafiq Hanif Shah (28), Vivek Vishwanath Sonar (25) and Adarsh Harisingh Darji (25), were traced to Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said. PTI COR ARU