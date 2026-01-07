Three held for cow smuggling, illegal arms possession in Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 7 (PTI) Nuh police arrested three persons allegedly involved in cow smuggling and possession of illegal arms after a kilometre-long chase following aerial firing, officials said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Zameel, Lukman, and Azad alias Kala, police said.

According to the police, the CIA Ferozpur Jhirka team received information on Tuesday night that the accused were travelling in a Bolero from Mandikhera towards Ferozpur Jhirka.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team set up a barricade on the Delhi–Alwar road.

After some time, the Bolero was spotted approaching the barricade, and the police team signalled the vehicle to stop using a torch, but the driver accelerated and attempted to flee, they said.

According to the spokesperson of Nuh police, the team then threw an iron fork in front of the vehicle, puncturing its rear tyres. Despite the puncture, the driver continued to speed away, prompting the police to chase the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the accused fired shots in the air, the spokesperson said.

"Due to punctured tyres, about a kilometre later, the accused abruptly stopped the vehicle. One person from the driver's side and two from the conductor's side got out and started running, but our team arrested all three accused. We are questioning the accused," the spokesperson added.

A Bolero vehicle, a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said. PTI COR HIG HIG