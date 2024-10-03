Three held for creating ruckus with machete in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for creating ruckus with a machete under the influence of an anti-depressant tablet here, police said on Thursday.

A video showing the youth creating panic among the residents by brandishing a machete and attacking people, has gone viral.

Based on a complaint, the accused were arrested.

A pharmacy in the Electronic City here, which supplied the medicine to them without prescription, has been sealed.

“The incident took place last week. When we brought them (Syed, Usman and Salman), we checked their phones. We found a reel in it where he noticed them taking a white tablet,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East division) D Devaraj told PTI.

During inquiry, the accused revealed that the pharmacist sold the medicine. PTI GMS GMS ROH