Three held for cultivating cannabis inside two rented flats at housing society in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly cultivating ganja (cannabis) using the hydroponic technique in two rented flats in a housing society on the outskirts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The trio had set up two hi-tech greenhouses with temperature and humidity control inside two apartments on the 15th floor of a residential building to cultivate cannabis, an official said.

The accused Raviprakash Murarka, Viren Modi, and Ritika Prasad, all residents of Jharkhand, were living in flats 1501 and 1504 in D2 block of Orchid Legacy building on SP Ring Road of the city, Assistant Commissioner of Police, SD Patel said.

"Based on a tip-off, the police on Sunday raided the two flats in Orchid Legacy Society and found greenhouses set up in the rooms for the cultivation of ganja using hydroponic method. While walls were covered using silver sheets, water and other nutrients, including amino acids, were being administered through drip irrigation," the official said.

Advertisment

The trio were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by Sarkhej police of Ahmedabad, he said.

In the hydroponic method, plants are grown in special containers using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil.

The police seized half-grown plants weighing nearly one kilogram, 96 pots or containers, humidity and temperature controllers, 'PH' water meter, and air conditioners from the premises, Patel said.

Advertisment

Investigations have revealed that the accused had rented these flats around one-and-half-months ago for Rs 35,000 each per month, he said.

"We learned that the mastermind of this racket was Murarka's brother Ujjwal, who is still at large. Ujjwal was giving them instructions, as he had studied agriculture and knew how to grow plants using this technique," the official said.

Prasad holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application and was handling the technical operations, such as humidity and temperature controls connected with a computer, the ACP said, adding that she is Murarka's distant relative.

Using the hydroponic technique, more cultivation is possible in less time, Patel said.

The accused were nabbed before they could make any money selling the contraband as directed by Ujjwal, he added. PTI PJT ARU