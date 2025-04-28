Three held for disrupting anti-terror protest in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 28 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly disrupting an anti-terrorism protest in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police registered a case against the accused on the charges of provocation, attempting to disturb peace, and hurting sentiments and arrested them on Saturday, an official from the Nalla Sopara police station said.

He said a man was staging a protest in Nalla Sopara against the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 25 when the trio arrived at the scene and questioned the use of Pakistani flag for the demonstration.

The official said they allegedly forcibly removed the flag, quarrelled with the complainant, and allegedly verbally abused him despite his attempts to explain that he was using the flag to protest against terrorism.

He said the police invoked sections 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR ARU