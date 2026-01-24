Three held for duping Delhi resident of Rs 12.5 lakh in investment fraud

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Three people were arrested in connection with an alleged online investment fraud in which a 55-year-old man in northeast Delhi was duped of over Rs 12.5 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on October 16, 2025, following a complaint by Gaurav Sharma who alleged he was cheated by unknown persons on the pretext of a lucrative investment opportunity.

During the probe, one of the accused, Bhupesh (39), a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was identified and arrested, police said.

"During sustained interrogation, Bhupesh confessed to his involvement in the fraud. Based on his disclosure, two associates -- Ashish Chauhan (27) and Ajay Sharma (30) -- were also apprehended," a senior officer said.

The accused allegedly lured the victim by posing as investment facilitators and induced him to transfer money in multiple tranches, police said, adding that four mobile phones used in the commission of the offence were seized from their possession.

Police managed to trace part of the defrauded amount during the financial trail analysis. An amount of Rs 4.5 lakh was frozen in bank accounts linked to the accused and subsequently credited back to the complainant's account, they said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and to trace the remaining cheated amount, they added.