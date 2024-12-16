Three held for duping elderly woman of Rs 2.85 cr with promise of good share market returns

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Three persons were arrested by the cyber police station of Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 2.85 crore by promising attractive returns on share market investments, an official said on Monday.

Sheshnath alias Ganesh Shatrughna Pandey (47), Satish Punamia (47) and Rahul Bachchan (37) were held from Diu-Daman, Gujarat and Mumbai, the official added.

"They have 130 cases registered against their names across the country, including Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar. They have at least 70 bank accounts. The three arrested accused and associates also allowed use of these accounts on commission basis to park money obtained from online cheating," he said.

"The elderly woman received a message on Whatsapp about share market investments. They sent her a link of their website's homepage on which she used get trend and market information. They duped her of Rs 2.85 crore with this modus operandi. The three have been remanded in police custody till December 17," the official informed. PTI DC BNM