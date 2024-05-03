Three held for duping job aspirants in Mira Road

Thane, May 3 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Mira Road in Thane district for alleged involvement in duping overseas job seekers, a police official said on Friday.

The probe into the racket began on April 27 after a complaint was filed in Navghar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Prakash Gaikwad.

"As per the complaint, some people had taken Rs 71,000 from him after promising overseas placement. They also took his passport. Our probe found some 100-150 persons had been cheated of Rs 10.20 lakh by this gang," he said.

The official identified the arrested persons as Abrar Ahmed Mukthar Shah, Vasim Sahil Yasim Shah, and Mohammad Tarique Faizal Kadri Abdul Gaffar Siddiqui.

"We recovered Rs 6.02 lakh from them as well as 149 passports. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR MVG BNM