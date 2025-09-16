Three held for duping man in fake job visa scam in Faridabad: Police

Faridabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Faridabad police have arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly duping a man under the pretext of sending him abroad and arranging a job, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a resident of Old Faridabad lodged a complaint stating that he had seen an advertisement by a company named Ariya International HR Private Limited on Facebook, offering jobs abroad.

He contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement and was told that he would need to make half the payment after receiving the visa and the remaining amount after getting the air ticket.

"I sent all the required documents, after which the fraudsters sent me a visa for Albania and asked for a payment of Rs 40,000. A few days later, they also sent me a job offer letter and an air ticket, after which I transferred Rs 1,19,000 to them," the complainant told the police.

"However, when I reached the airport on August 15, I found that both the visa and the ticket were fake. I then approached the police," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections at the Cyber Police Station Central, Faridabad.

During the investigation, police arrested three accused on Monday, identified as Harjeet Kaur (fake name), Sazid, and Arif Khan — all residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had set up an office in Govindpuri, Delhi, where they carried out fraud in the name of sending people abroad. They also change their office location from time to time," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused spoke to the complainant multiple times to deceive him. An amount of Rs 40,000 was transferred into the account of the woman, Harjeet. We are continuing to question the accused," the spokesperson added. PTI COR HIG HIG