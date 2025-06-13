Three held for firing outside shop in Delhi's Mustafabad

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly firing outside a shop in Mustafabad area here over an old enmity, an official on Friday said.

The incident occurred at 8.30 pm on Wednesday when an unidentified person fired two rounds at a shop and fled, he said.

The shop owner, identified as Shakir (27), informed the police that shots were fired by an unknown person outside his shop.

"Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station and a probe was launched. The police checked the CCTV footage to identify the accused," said the officer.

The arrested have been identified as Anas (21), Jeeshan (21) and a 17-year-old juvenile was also apprehended, he added.

The officer further said the preliminary investigation revealed that the complainant and the accused were familiar with each other and had a history of altercations.

The motive for the firing was traced to an old enmity involving the complainant's younger brother Sarik and the accused, triggered by a dispute over a social media post. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM AS AS