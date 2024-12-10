Three held for 'forced' religious conversion in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a forced religious conversion case in Agresar village here, police said on Tuesday.

Govind, in his complaint, alleged that Om Prakash, Ramlal Kori and Sandeep Kori used to visit his village and lure people to convert to Christianity by offering them money, they said.

Taking action in the matter, police took the three accused into custody and questioned them.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against them under provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and they were arrested.

Ramganj SHO Yajendra Patel said the accused have been sent to jail and a detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN NB