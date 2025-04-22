Three held for highway robbery in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Thane, Apr 22 (PTI) Ten days after a trader was robbed of Rs 13 lakh at gunpoint on a highway in Thane district, police arrested three persons, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) S S Burse said the bike-borne robbers intercepted the autorickshaw in which the victim was travelling at a deserted spot between Bhiwandi and Vashi on April 12 night.

They threatened him with a revolver and a knife and snatched the cash before fleeing.

A special team of police scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras along the track taken by the autorickshaw. Also, it used intelligence inputs to track down the culprits, leading them to Faizanali Abdul Sattar Ansari (41), a powerloom worker from Bhiwandi.

Subsequently, Vivek Waghmode (22), a private sector employee, and Mayur Rajendra Patil (22), a plumber, were arrested, police said, adding that two more persons involved in the crime are on the run.

The accused persons were booked on charges of robbery, dacoity, and wrongful restraint under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Police recovered stolen Rs 5.25 lakh from the accused and impounded two motorcycles used in the crime.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK