Three held for hurling 'explosives' at BJP leader Sobha Surendran's house

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 26 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly hurling "explosives" at BJP leader Sobha Surendran’s residence in Ayyanthole near here, police said.

The Thrissur Town West Police said that the explosive substances were firecrackers and ruled out any mystery surrounding the incident.

A case has been registered for negligent bursting of firecrackers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act.

The accused will be released on station bail, a police officer said.

Investigations revealed that three local youths had set off firecrackers in front of Surendran’s house. They later told the police that the firecrackers had been purchased for Easter celebrations.

On hearing the explosion, the police rushed to the spot, but the youths, frightened, initially remained silent. One of them later admitted that the crackers were burst along with friends outside his own house, police added.

Meanwhile, Sobha Surendran alleged that the incident was a targeted attack on her.

Surendran, who is BJP state vice-president, questioned the circumstances surrounding the explosion, pointing out that there was no occasion for bursting firecrackers in the area that day, and demanded a serious investigation.

The BJP has also called for a thorough and immediate probe into the incident.

Earlier reports had suggested that four unidentified persons were seen fleeing the area on motorcycles.