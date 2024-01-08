Three held for illegally transporting buffaloes to slaughterhouse in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Mokhada in Palghar district for allegedly transporting buffaloes illegally for slaughter, a police official said on Monday.

A tempo was intercepted on a tip off on Friday at 6am while it was on its way to Khodala, the Mokhada police station official said.

"There were five buffaloes in the vehicle and they were being transported to a slaughterhouse. The animals were tied together and had no access to fodder. We arrested three persons identified as Gopinath Khutade, driver Ravindra Chiwade and Ananta Khutade," he said.

A case was registered on Saturday against them under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Cattle Protection Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official added.

The rescued animals have been sent to a shelter in Bhiwandi, while probe into the racket is underway, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM