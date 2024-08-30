Three held for impersonating as personal staffs of a bureaucrat at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Three people were booked for allegedly impersonation and using forged identity proofs of a bureaucrat and modifying their vehicle as a police car at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said on Friday.

According to a police officer, on Wednesday, at 2.30 pm, information was received that three individuals parked a Scorpio Car with "POLICE" written on the front and rear windscreen, equipped with a beacon, and siren, in front of Domestic Airport police station.

When the Delhi Police officers, inquired them, they identified themselves as Mozzam Ali Khan Afridi, Sajjan Kumar and Manish Vashisth and showed IDs from the Divisional Commissioner's office at Shamanth Marg of Delhi, the officer said.

On further questioning, Afridi said that he was a personal secretary to the officer, while Kumar and Vashisth told police that they were the drivers of the same officer.

However, when the IDs were properly checked, they were found to be forged, and the vehicle was modified to resemble a police car, the police officer said.

He added all the suspects were bound down and later released from the police station. It has been stated that the trio had come to the airport to pick up a passenger.

The officer further said that a case under sections 204 (personating a public servant), 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 340 (forged document or electronic record) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Further investigations are underway. PTI ALK HIG